US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited a prison camp in El Salvador on Wednesday (March 26) but what grabbed people's attention was her premium gold Rolex. As per the buzz online, the watch costs around $60,000. Noem was seen flaunting the watch - apparently a Rolex Daytona - in front of a cell full of Venezuelan prisoners after Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Although, no clarification came from Noem's office, netizens wondered how Noem - who was merely a governor in South Dakota until this year - can afford such an expensive watch on government salary.

Noem was at the Terrorism Confinement Center to send a message to America’s undocumented immigrants.

"If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face,” she said during the mass deportation of "illegal immigrants". “This facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people," she had added.

As someone looking for any reason to not like these people, is this really worth reporting?



Was the Rolex bought with tax payer funds?



There is nothing wrong with women owning expensive jewelry.



Just like when Kamala had that expensive necklace, it’s irrelevant — C•S (@CSWSmoving) March 27, 2025

'On public servant salary?'

The apparent expensive watch drew mixed reactions from people on the internet with some raising questions on her financial capabilities to own the watch while others defended her saying she is a "successful woman".

"How does she buy a Rolex on a public servant salary?" one user on the social media platform X wrote while another said, Isn’t she rich? She certainly didn’t have to worry about getting robbed."

"She’s successful. I’m sure that pissed you nerds off," one X user defended her.

"Is she not allowed to have a $60k watch?" another asked.

"I just wonder if our taxpayer dollars are paying for her hair extensions, daily hair & makeup, manicures, and all the clothes she wears when she’s playing dress up," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, one dragged former US vice president Kamala Harris in it saying, "There is nothing wrong with women owning expensive jewelry. Just like when Kamala had that expensive necklace, it’s irrelevant."

