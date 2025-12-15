Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Survived Hitler, died in Bondi Beach shooting: Holocaust survivor among 15 killed in terror attack

Survived Hitler, died in Bondi Beach shooting: Holocaust survivor among 15 killed in terror attack

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 14:07 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 14:07 IST
Survived Hitler, died in Bondi Beach shooting: Holocaust survivor among 15 killed in terror attack

Mourners gather by floral tributes at the Bondi Pavillion in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 15, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

According to the local Jewish bodies, 41-year-old rabbi Eli Schlanger, a community leader who helped organise the event, was also among those killed in the attack.

A Holocaust survivor and a local rabbi were among the 15 people who were killed in the deadly terrorist attack in Australia’s Bondi Beach. On Sunday (Dec 14), two gunmen opened fire at people gathered at the iconic tourist location for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The attack, which targeted the Jewish community, also injured more than 40 people.

The international Chabad organisation, which represents a branch of Hasidic Jews, said that a Holocaust survivor, identified as Alex Kleytman, was killed in the attack.

“A native of Ukraine and Holocaust survivor, he was attending his wife Larisa,” the body said in a statement. “He died shielding her from the gunman’s bullets.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the local Jewish bodies, 41-year-old rabbi Eli Schlanger, a community leader who helped organise the event, was also among those killed in the attack.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics