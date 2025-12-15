/Survived Hitler, died in Bondi Beach shooting: Holocaust survivor among 15 killed in terror attack

A Holocaust survivor and a local rabbi were among the 15 people who were killed in the deadly terrorist attack in Australia’s Bondi Beach. On Sunday (Dec 14), two gunmen opened fire at people gathered at the iconic tourist location for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The attack, which targeted the Jewish community, also injured more than 40 people.

The international Chabad organisation, which represents a branch of Hasidic Jews, said that a Holocaust survivor, identified as Alex Kleytman, was killed in the attack.

“A native of Ukraine and Holocaust survivor, he was attending his wife Larisa,” the body said in a statement. “He died shielding her from the gunman’s bullets.”

