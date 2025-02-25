'Stay in shelters until...': Air alert across Ukraine, authorities say missiles incoming

Air raid warnings sounded across much of Ukraine early Tuesday (Feb 25) as local authorities warned of incoming missiles fired by Russia.

"The air alert continues. Stay in shelters until the danger passes," said the Kyiv region's military administration.

Authorities reported a 44-year-old woman was injured in an attack on Obukhiv district of the capital region, where a private house and outbuildings were partially destroyed.

Damage to houses was also recorded in Fastiv district.

Russia's ministry of defence, meanwhile, said Tuesday that overnight it had intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

The latest fighting comes a day after the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides.

Cities across Ukraine's south and east have been flattened, and millions forced to flee their homes.