'State-sanctioned sexual assault': UK police allowing trans-identifying officers to strip-search women

In the United Kingdom, a majority of police forces now allow trans-identifying, biologically male officers to strip-search women. This, as per the Women's Rights Network, would lead to "state-sanctioned sexual assault".

Heather Binning, founder of the organisation which works toward "defending the sex-based rights of women and girls," alleged that police leaders have failed the public by pandering to vocal lobbyists.

"Must not be tolerated"

A report titled 'State Sanctioned Sexual Assault' by the Women's Rights Network found that of the 43 police forces in England and Wales, at least 34 have either already implemented such a policy or they intend to.

Condemning this, Binning said: "Self-identification is not UK law and women should not be paying the price for policing beyond the law."

"Police chiefs have failed us again. This is not reasonable or lawful, and we do not consent. It is state-sanctioned sexual assault, and it must not be tolerated," she added.

Too progressive?

Talking to Daily Mail, a serving female police officer said that she feared "both for my colleagues and for vulnerable suspects".

She claimed that she was threatened with disciplinary action for questioning the policies.

"A strip search is a humiliating and potentially traumatic experience and everything should be done to ensure a suspect is treated with dignity and respect," she added.

As per a Daily Mail report, guidelines already in place mandate female officers to carry out intimate searches of "a biological male suspect if they identify as a woman". Those who refuse could be accused of causing a hat incident and may face possible disciplinary action.

Cathy Larkman, a retired police superintendent and the author of the Women's Rights Network report, said that dozens of police officers have approached the organisation to voice their concerns. However, a culture of fear within the police forces prevents them from speaking out, she claimed.

Larkman said that the police bosses had failed women by indulging the demands of vocal trans lobbyists.

Previously, an NPCC spokesperson had clarified that "All searches are dealt with on a case-by-case basis after consideration by a custody sergeant based on the response of the detainee. All searches are carried out in line with the officer or staff member's training and legal authority."