What is Rishi's 'raw deal'? Labour party attacks Sunak in latest ad

The UK's opposition Labour Party, gearing up for a general election, has targeted Sunak, alleging that the public is getting a "raw deal". The ad which attacked Sunak's economic policies said that for every 10 euros of extra taxes on working people the Sunak government would give 2 euros back to the public. "Families will be 1200 euros worse off," the advertorial further read. The ad was unveiled by Labour in the Conservative-held seat of Wellingborough as the town readies for by-elections in 2024.

Wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's firm collapsed firm Catamaran Ventures has also come under scrutiny once again. While commenting on the recent liquidation of Akshata Murty's investment venture, Catamaran Ventures, Labour's national campaign coordinator and shadow minister Pat MacFadden, shared a letter on social media dated January 4.

The letter was addressed to UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the closure of Murty's firm. "In the past few months, numerous reports about the business dealings of Catamaran Ventures have circulated," stated MacFadden's letter.

"It was revealed that the firm run by the Prime Minister's wife received GBP 2m through government Covid support schemes devised by Rishi Sunak himself. It then emerged businesses in which Ms. Murty had invested went bust, costing taxpayers GBP 1m."

Also Read | Exclusive: India raises concerns over derogatory comments by Maldives minister against PM Modi

The letter further flagged that there is an impact of Catamaran Ventures' closure on government-backed education start-up Study Halls. MacFadden said, "The decision by Ms. Murty to liquidate her company raises several questions that I believe need to be clarified in the public interest."

Also Read | Horrifying on cam footage shows Iran bomb attack on Soleimani's death anniversary

Previously, the personal finances of Sunak and his wife faced scrutiny over Murty's legal non-domicile tax status.

Watch | Bangladesh General Elections: Irregularities reported in 37 polling stations, 8 detained × After relinquishing this status amid opposition criticism, she committed to paying all her taxes in the UK to prevent any distractions from her husband's political career.