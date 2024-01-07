Exclusive: India raises concerns over derogatory comments by Maldives minister against PM Modi

India has officially raised its concerns to Male over derogatory comments made by Mariyam Shiuna, a sitting Maldives minister, regarding India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shiuna, who serves as Deputy Minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art, as well as the spokesperson of the Male City Council, had made disparaging remarks following Indian PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Although Shiuna has since deleted her tweets, the incident has sparked a diplomatic row between the two neighbouring countries.

Maldives government reacts

In a statement, the Government of Maldives said that it is aware of the derogatory remarks made by the minister on social media platforms. "These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives. The Government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners," the statement said.

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it added.

The Maldives political class has also not remained silent on the matter.

Faris, the President of the Maldives Reform Movement, called on the government to take action against public officials who display disrespect towards the heads of state and high officials of friendly countries.

He emphasised that failure to do so could be interpreted as the government condoning such disrespectful comments. The government must reprimand public officials who are disrespectful towards heads of state and high officials of friendly countries. If such punitive action is not taken, there is room to interpret that the disrespectful comments are condoned by the Maldives government.… — faris 🇲🇻 🇵🇸 (@afarismaumoon) January 6, 2024 × Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the language used by Shiuna as "appalling" and urged the government to distance itself from her comments.

Also Read | Maldives jittery as ‘Lakshadweep’ remains top trend in India for second consecutive day

Nasheed further called for a clear assurance to India that Shiuna's remarks do not reflect the official policy of the Maldives government. What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) January 7, 2024 × The Maldives National Party also strongly criticised the "racist and derogatory comments" made by the government official, labelling them as unacceptable and urging the government to take necessary action against those involved. Maldives National Party condemns racist and derogatory comments made by a government official against a foreign head of State. This is unacceptable. We urge the government to take necessary action against those involved. — Maldives National Party (@MNP_Secretariat) January 7, 2024 × The Mohamed Muizzu government, which came to power on the "India Out" movement, has displayed a marked anti-India stance since assuming office in November last year, including not renewing the hydrographic agreement.

WATCH | Could Lakshadweep replace Maldives as tourist haven? × He has been also calling on India to remove its troops in the country, which have helped in evacuation efforts. The shift in diplomatic tone is evident in President Muizzu's decision to choose Turkey as his first foreign visit, breaking from the tradition of Maldives presidents travelling to India after taking charge.