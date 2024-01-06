LIVE TV
Maldives jittery as ‘Lakshadweep’ remains top trend in India for second consecutive day

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Jan 06, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
main img

Photos shared by Indian PM Modi on social media after his visit to Lakshadweep Photograph:(Twitter)

PM Modi’s trip to Lakshadweep also fueled this narrative on the internet that India was trying to boost tourism in the archipelago at the cost of Maldives, making some Maldivian politicians anxious.

‘Lakshadweep’ remained the most searched keyword on the Indian internet for the second consecutive day on Friday (January 5) since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory earlier this week and shared some photos from the picturesque archipelago. The term was ‘googled’ by over 50,000 users on the second day of PM Modi’s Jan 2-3 visit to the territory.

While posting his pictures across social media platforms, PM Modi expressed his continued admiration for the "stunning" beauty of the islands and the "incredible warmth" of its people.

The PM visited the UT to inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection and also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres in the region.

A trip to showcase the hidden beauty of Lakshadweep to the world

PM Modi’s trip to Lakshadweep had nothing in common with his other official engagements across the country. Not only did he lay the foundation for projects worth INR 1,150 crore but also showcase the serene beauty of the area aimed at unlocking its great tourism potential.

The breathtaking beauty of the archipelago resonated well with people across India, who wasted no time in looking for more information about the islands.

Google Trends showed ‘Lakshadweep tour’ and ‘Lakshadweep packages’ were among the top trending keywords in India even on Saturday (Jan 6).

Govt’s special focus on Lakshadweep

PM Modi in his post on X said that his government was committed “to building futuristic infrastructure in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.” He added that efforts were being made to improve Lakshadweep’s healthcare facilities, internet availability and connectivity; all while ensuring the vibrant local culture is preserved.

"Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," PM Modi added.

Politicians in Maldives ‘jittery’

PM Modi’s trip to Lakshadweep also fueled this narrative on the internet that India was trying to boost tourism in the archipelago at the cost of Maldives, making some Maldivian politicians anxious.

Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives, posted on X, “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

