VIDEO | Horrifying on cam footage shows Iran bomb attack on Soleimani's death anniversary

In the wake of a devastating twin bomb attack that rocked southern Iran on January 3, claiming the lives of at least 91 people during a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a video has surfaced online.

In a grim turn of events, the footage reportedly showed a chilling glimpse into the moment one of the bombs exploded.

The incident occurred on the fourth death anniversary of the former Revolutionary Guards chief who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

The footage begins on a bustling street, capturing a bus slowly maneuvering a turn. Meanwhile, everyone else in the surroundings was carrying out their business as usual.

Suddenly, a colossal blast erupts in the background, shrouding the area in dust and smoke. Individuals present in the area can be seen seeking cover and running in a state of panic.

The Islamic State jihadist group on January 4 claimed responsibility for the twin bombings. The militant Sunni Muslim group issued a statement on its Telegram channels.

It revealed that two members of the Islamic State had activated explosive belts within the crowd assembled at the cemetery in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman.

In a swift response, at least 11 suspects were apprehended across six Iranian provinces in connection with the bombings.

Iran's intelligence ministry reported that security forces detained two individuals in Kerman for assisting the suicide bombers, one of whom is reportedly of Tajik nationality. The identity of the second attacker remains under investigation. Additionally, nine others, located in various parts of Iran, were arrested over alleged links to the bombings.

The attack was the deadliest since the protests that eventually led to the Iranian Revolution in 1979. It resulted in the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During 1978, there were various incidents of civil unrest, clashes between protesters and security forces, and acts of violence.