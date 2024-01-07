China imposes sanctions on five US military manufacturers in retaliation over arms sales to Taiwan

China has announced implementing sanctions on five US military manufacturers as a retaliatory measure over US' arms sales to Taiwan, media reports said quoting a foreign ministry spokesperson statement on Sunday (Jan 7).

The spokesperson said that the five companies are BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Alliant Techsystems Operations, AeroVironment, Viasat, and Data Link Solutions.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has operated as a separate entity from the mainland since the end of the civil war. Over the years, it has developed its own political and economic systems, evolving into a thriving democracy with a distinct identity.

However, the Chinese government considers Taiwan to be a renegade province and has consistently asserted its claim over the island.

The Taiwan Relations Act (1979) commits the US to provide Taiwan with the means necessary to defend itself. The US has also consistently expressed support for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues and opposes any unilateral change to the status quo.

In recent years, the China-US rivalry has escalated as Beijing has become increasingly assertive in pursuing its territorial claims. It has employed both diplomatic and military means to isolate Taiwan internationally and discourage foreign governments from engaging with the island.

The Chinese government has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification, and its military activities, such as air and naval patrols around Taiwan, have raised tensions in the region.

The United States, on the other hand, has reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of Taiwan and has increased its support for the island, including arms sales and enhanced military cooperation. The US has also sought to strengthen ties with like-minded regional partners to counterbalance China's growing influence.

The Taiwan Strait has become a geopolitical flashpoint, with the potential for miscalculations and unintended consequences. The situation is further complicated by the broader strategic competition between China and the US across various domains, including technology and trade.