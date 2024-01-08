Trump calls Jan 6 rioters 'hostages,' skips signing Illinois loyalty oath promising to not overthrow govt

Donald Trump is facing criticism from Joe Biden's 2024 election campaign for failing to sign a loyalty oath in Illiniois, which says that the former president won't advocate to overthrow the government.

This comes as downplaying his role in the Jan 6 Capitol Hill siege, Donald Trump, on the third anniversary of the riots, demanded that the Biden administration free those prosecuted for storming the government building in 2021.

Speaking at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday (Jan 6), Trump called those jailed over charges relating to the attack "hostages" and alleged they had been mistreated by the government.

Illinois loyalty oath

In the US state of Illinois, there's a ballot tradition, whereby candidates pledge against advocating the overthrow of the government.

The loyalty oath is a time-honoured part of the election process in the state. However, it was missing from Trump's package of ballot-access paperwork the Republican submitted on Thursday (Jan 4), reports WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times.

Condemning Trump Biden's campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler in a statement on Saturday said: "For the entirety of our nation's history, presidents have put their hand on the Bible and sworn to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States—and Donald Trump can't bring himself to sign a piece of paper saying he won't attempt a coup to overthrow our government."

"We know he's deadly serious, because three years ago today he tried and failed to do exactly that."

As per the Guardian, in his previous presidential runs — 2016 and 2020, Trump had signed this voluntary oath.

"This is the same man who thinks American troops who died protecting the ideals outlined in the Constitution are suckers and losers – yet calls the convicted felons who violently assaulted and killed police officers on January 6th 'hostages'. He can't fathom putting anything – our country, our principles, or the wellbeing and safety of the American people – above his own quest for retribution and power," remarked Tyler.

Responding to Tyler's statement, Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung said: "President Trump will once again take the oath of office on January 20th, 2025, and will swear 'to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.'"

Incumbent Joe Biden and another major Republican candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have both signed the loyalty oath.

'Hostage' rioters

Calling those jailed in the wake of the Jan 6 attack on Capitol Hill 'hostages', Trump during an campaign event in Clinton, Iowa, argued that they should be freed.

"They've suffered enough," he said, adding, "I call them hostages. Some people call them prisoners."

"I got indicted because I challenged the crooked election," said the ex-president, who continues to claim that his 2020 election loss to Biden was the result of "fraud".