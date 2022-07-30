Spain reports second monkeypox-related death within 24 hours as cases continue to rise

The monkeypox cases continue to grow in Europe as Spain reported its second death in Spain, one day after the country experienced the first fatality linked to the outbreak. It was regarded as the first monkeypox-related death in Europe and second overall after a person died in Brazil. "Among the 3,750 patients... 120 have been hospitalised and two have died," the Spanish health ministry said in a report, according to AFP. Although the exact time of death was not announced, the authorities said that the victims were "two young men" and they are gathering "epidemiologic information".

Earlier in the day, Brazil reported the first monkeypox-related death outside Africa. This was the first time that this has happened since the infection was detected back in 1970.

While the news has led to a number of rumours, both Brazilian and Spanish authorities have denied linking the deaths directly to monkeypox. Brazil even made it clear that the patient was suffering from “other serious conditions” and they will need more time to ascertain the cause of death.

In Europe, Spain continues to be the worst-hit with 4,298 monkeypox infection cases with at least 120 patients being hospitalised, according to the health ministry's emergency and alert coordination centre.

The monkeypox virus has affected 78 countries around the world till now, the data from World Health Organisation stated. As a result of the rapidly emerging cases, WHO decided to give it the status of a global health emergency.



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that most cases are currently in Europe as the continent accounts for almost 70 per cent of the total cases.

(With inputs from agencies)