Spain: A shooter euthanised before he could stand court trial; victims feel hard done by

A paralysed man in Spain has been euthanised before he could face a court trial for going on a shooting rampage last year where he wounded four pepole.

Reportedly, Marin Eugen Sabau, 46, a Romanian security guard shot three former colleagues and a police officer while suffering multiple injuries last December.

Eugen was hit in the spine which left him paralysed. Moreover, one of his legs was amputated by the doctors as it could have led to the spread of the infection. Unable to move and suffering from unbearable pain, Eugen appealed to the Spanish courts to be euthanised before facing a court trial.

“I’m paraplegic. I’ve got 45 stitches in one hand and I can barely move my left arm. I’m full of screws and I can’t feel my chest.” Eugen had remarked in a statement released from the prison.

Meanwhile, the victims and their families argued that Eugen should be brought to justice using the judicial mechanism. "It was not about preventing euthanasia, but we did want the victims to have a fair trial," one of the lawyers of the victim was quoted as saying by Spanish media outlets.

It is pertinent to note that Spain’s euthanasia law allows adults with “serious and incurable” conditions that cause “unbearable suffering” to choose to end their lives.

However, this case has opened the pandora box of moral and ethical dilemmas surrounding euthanasia. While most euthanasia cases are rather vanilla in the way they are approached, this particular case has a few more caveats.

The moral dilemma of allowing a shooter to get scot free when he inflicted mental and physical trauma on not one but four individuals can be a major philosophical question for deabates. Secondly, the victims never got their closure and will continue to believe that the shooter had his final say.

(With inputs from agencies)



