Spanish slaughterhouses ordered to install video surveillance to stop mistreatment of animals

In an attempt to ensure that animals are not mistreated before being killed, Spanish slaughterhouses have been ordered to install video surveillance. The Spanish government claims this is the first instance of such an order being passed in a European Union country. "This rule puts Spain at the forefront of Europe in this area and, as well as ensuring the welfare of animals during their passage through abattoirs, it also improves food safety guarantees for consumers," said Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon.

"We will be the first country in the European Union to have a compulsory video surveillance system in abattoirs," said the consumer affairs ministry of Pedro Sanchez's left-wing government.

The rule also orders abattoirs to retain the video images for later verification by the authorities. While large abattoirs have to ensure the implementation of the order within one year, the smaller operations have been granted two years.

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the measure and it will now be pushed quickly through parliament for approval. It has already been agreed with the industry, government spokesperson Isabel Rodríguez told a press conference.

Guillermo Moreno, executive director of Equalia, an NGO that lobbied for the reform, told AFP he was satisfied with what he called "a necessary and important first step to raise animal welfare standards in abattoirs".

Moreno also said that England, Scotland and Israel already had a similar measure in place in their slaughterhouses.

(With inputs from agencies)