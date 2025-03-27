South Korea's disaster chief said on Thursday (Mar 27) that the deadly wildfires are now the country's "largest on record" having burned more forest than any previous blaze. The death toll rose to 27. Images taken from space revealed the extent of the devastation.

Advertisment

Over the weekend, more than a dozen fires broke out in the southeast part of the nation. The wildfires have forced around 27,000 people to urgently evacuate their homes and reach safe regions.

Also read: Sea lions in California are turning 'demonic', 'lethargic' and appear to be 'stargazing'

The fires, which began in the central Uiseong county, have charred more than 35,000 hectares (81,500 acres) so far, and they continue to rage. The wildfires doubled in size from a day earlier, turning out to be the biggest single forest fire in South Korea's history. The previous record was 24,000 hectares (59,000 acres) in a March 2000 fire.

Advertisment

The blaze of wildland fires began igniting on March 21 and smoke from some of the larger fires was visible in space, with image acquired by the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA's Aqua satellite on March 22. The fires have also cut off roads and downed communications lines. Historic temples were also incinerated.

Also read: 'Houthi PC small group' : Who were the 19 members in the leaked Yemen attack plan 'secret' Signal chat? Details here

See image here:

Advertisment

NASA Earth Observatory image by Michala Garrison, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview. Photograph: (earthobservatory.nasa.gov)

'Unprecedented rapid spread of forest fires'

Lee Han-kyung, disaster and safety division chief, said, "The wildfire is spreading rapidly. 26 people have died, eight are seriously injured and 22 have been lightly injured."

"The forest damage has reached 35,810 hectares, already exceeding the area affected by the 2000 east coast wildfire, previously the largest on record, by more than 10,000 hectares," he added.

Also read: 'No names. No targets. No locations': Hegseth defends himself over leak of 'sh**ty war plans'

Later in the day on Thursday, the Ministry of Interior and Safety updated the toll, saying in a statement, "27 are dead and 32 are injured,"

This becomes the highest number of deaths since the Korea Forest Service started records for wildfires in 1987. Multiple blazes still burning amid strong winds and dry conditions.

See some social media photos and videos:

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.



DEATH TOLL IN SOUTH KOREAN WILDFIRES RISES TO 26



More than 37,000 people have been evacuated as wildfires reach 30,000 acres, Yonhap reports.



The Forest Service also said one of its firefighting helicopters crashed, killing a pilot. https://t.co/3VUTI3Rl4d pic.twitter.com/DgbHQY5hZe — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 27, 2025

2.5-minute #Himawari9 Shortwave Infrared images showed that the deadly wind-driven wildfire complex in South Korea (that produced 3 #pyrocumulonimbus clouds) made a rapid eastward run all the way to the coast. More details on the CIMSS Satellite Blog: https://t.co/bfA7BPIANK pic.twitter.com/mVJF4VjyCX — Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) March 27, 2025

BREAKING : Deadly wildfires spread further across SouthKorea on Monday as authorities designated 3 more counties 'special disaster zones'

At least 18 people have been killed & hundreds forced to flee their homes since blazes broke out in several areas, stoked by strong winds &… pic.twitter.com/PuR81b1R2c — MOHAMMAD AHSAN (@MOHAMMAD_AARSH) March 26, 2025

❗️🇰🇷 - South Korea is battling wildfires in its southeastern region, worsened by strong, dry winds.



The fires, which began Friday in Sancheong County (250 km southeast of Seoul), have spread to Euiseong, North Gyeongsang Province (180 km southeast), and Ulju County, Ulsan (300… pic.twitter.com/TZYoYBCS1H — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 23, 2025

🔥 Wildfires in South Korea's southeastern region have scorched nearly 15,000 hectares of land.



🧯 Interior Ministry deployed 110 helicopters and 6,700 personnel, evacuating over 3,300 people, declaring a national disaster for the affected areas



🔻 Dry weather and strong winds… pic.twitter.com/bwGUyzwvZP — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 26, 2025

The authorities have said that changing wind patterns and dry weather have put limitations on conventional firefighting methods. They released stocks of aviation fuel to help the firefighting helicopters keep flying in order to douse the flames across mountainous regions.

"We are nationally in a critical situation with numerous casualties because of the unprecedented rapid spread of forest fires," Acting President Han Duck-soo told a government response meeting.

Officials said that most of those killed were local residents, but at least three firefighters were killed. A pilot in a firefighting helicopter died when his aircraft crashed in a mountain area.

Also read: What is Shab-e-Qadr? The sacred night when the Quran was first revealed to humankind

(With inputs from agencies)