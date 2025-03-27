The holy month of Ramadan is nearing its end, and the last Ashra (the final ten days) of the month has begun. Among these, some nights hold immense significance, such as Shab-e-Qadr, also known as the Night of Power.

Shab-e-Qadr is observed on the 27th night of Ramadan, and this year, the sacred night is expected to fall on the evening of March 27 in India.

Significance of Shab-e-Qadr

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam and is observed by Muslims worldwide. While the entire month is considered auspicious, one of the most significant nights is Shab-e-Qadr.

Considered one of the holiest nights of the month, it is also called the "Night of Power," "Night of Destiny," and "Night of Decree."

In Islamic belief, Laylat al-Qadr is the night when Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by Allah through the Angel Gabriel.

How is it observed?

On Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims engage in various acts of worship, seeking forgiveness for past sins and blessings for the future. It is believed that during this night, angels descend to the earth, bringing blessings, mercy, and prosperity.

Muslims perform night prayers, recite the Holy Quran, and offer special prayers, including Taraweeh. Many people also engage in acts of charity, giving to those in need.

Date and timings for Shab-e-Qadr 2025

Traditionally, the sacred night falls within the last ten days of Ramadan, particularly on the odd-numbered nights.

This year, Shab-e-Qadr will be observed on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The night begins after sunset and continues until dawn on March 28.

Wishes, Greetings, Duas, and Blessings

May this blessed night bring peace, prosperity, and endless blessings into your life. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak!

On this sacred night, may Allah accept all your prayers and forgive your sins. Wishing you a spiritually uplifting Shab-e-Qadr!

The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. May we all make the most of it with prayers and good deeds. Ameen!

May the divine light of this special night illuminate your path and fill your heart with faith and contentment. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak!

May Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you and your family on this holy night and always!

As the angels descend with blessings, may your home be filled with love, joy, and prosperity. Ameen!

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak! May this night bring you closer to Allah and grant you peace and success.

On this powerful night, seek forgiveness, offer prayers, and embrace Allah’s mercy. Wishing you a blessed Shab-e-Qadr!