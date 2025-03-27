The Atlantic magazine on Wednesday (Mar 26) published screenshots of a group chat on the encrypted app Signal, in which top US officials were discussing the March 15 attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen. The chats got leaked after Jefferey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic Magazine, was inadvertently added to the group.

There were 19 members in the group, including Goldberg, who exited on his own. The Atlantic Magazine editor initially wrote a story, only saying he was added to the group, without revealing any secrets shared. He did so to reveal how dangerous it could have been if US adversaries got access to the secret group chat. After attempts at obfuscation and misleading statements by US President Donald Trump and his aides, including those who were in the chat group, Goldberg published the full screenshots of the chats and the Signal group members.

Houthi PC small group: Who were the 19 member in the leaked Signal chat group on Yemen attack?

The group was named Houthi PC small group. Some of the members were only identified partially, with first names or initials. So here is the most probable list, some of which are obvious, and some identified based on US media reports.

First up, the fully identifiable names:

JD Vance - US vice president

2. Michael Waltz - US National Security Advisor. He is the administrator of the group

3. Pete Hegseth - US defence secretary

4. Walker Berret - possibly a senior staffer on Waltz’s national security team.

5. Dan Katz - Chief of Staff for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

6. Joe Kent - Chief of staff for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. He has been nominated by President Donald Trump as chief of the counterterrorism department



7. Mike Needham - Counselor and chief of staff to Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state

8. John Ratcliffe - CIA director

9. Steve Witcoff - US special envoy tasked with solving the Ukraine-Russia war

10. Alex Wong - Principal deputy national security adviser, who is an aide of Waltz

11. Susie Wiles - White House chief of staff



Identified partially, or with initials are:



12. TG - Tulsi Gabbard - Director of National Intelligence



13 and 14: MAR - Secretary of State Marco Rubio (this abbreviation appears twice, meaning two numbers of the same individual were possibly added to the group)

14. Scott B - Probably Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

15. SM - probably White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller

16. JG - Jeoffrey Goldberg, the editor of Atlantic Magazine, who was mistakenly added

17. Brian - Probably Brian McCormack, the chief of staff for the National Security Council

18. Jacob - Unclear

19. SM - Probably Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff