South Africa to nominate Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize for helping in the fight against Covid-19 

South Africa is putting forward a proposal to nominate the contingent of Cuban Doctors brought to the country to help fight Covid-19 for the Nobel Peace Prize.

While addressing the nation on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wishes to recognize the selfless and unwavering assistance of the government and people of Cuba.

“In recognition of this effort, the South African Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialised in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics – or as they commonly are known, the Cuban Medical Brigade – for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize,” President said.

True to its history, a small island nation has demonstrated solidarity with the hardest-hit countries and sent more than 3,700 Cubans throughout the world to assist in the fight against COVID-19, Ramaphosa said.

In Africa alone, the Brigade had treated more than 38,000 people by the end of November 2020. They are currently still active in many countries, including here in South Africa, Ramaphosa added.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to the people of Cuba for this great demonstration of solidarity and humanity,” Ramaphosa said.

In 2020, South Africa welcomed 217 Cuban Doctors, health technologists and epidemiologist.

The South African government spent R239 million on the program to boost SA’s covid plan.

Relations between Cuba and South Africa are significant. Both the countries were forged in the common struggle against apartheid and colonialism on the African continent.