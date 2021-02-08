South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data

South Africa will suspend use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild to moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

Africa's hardest-hit nation was due to start its campaign in the coming days with a million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford. Instead, it will offer vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks while experts consider how the AstraZeneca shot can be deployed.

The suspension marks an important setback for the country, but officials said vaccine deliveries from other producers would soon be available and allow the campaign to move forward.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the government would await advice from scientists on how best to proceed, after disappointing results in a trial conducted by the University of the Witwatersrand.

The University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, which conducted the trial, said in a statement on Sunday that the AstraZeneca vaccine "provides minimal protection against mild-moderate Covid-19 infection" from the South African variant.

But in a full paper due to be published on Monday, AstraZeneca said that none of the 2,000 participants developed serious symptoms.

That could mean it will still have an effect on severe illness, although not enough data is available yet to make a definitive judgment.

"What does that mean for our vaccination programme which we said will start in February? The answer is it will proceed," Mkhize told an online news briefing.

"From next week for the next four weeks we expect that there will be J&J vaccines, there will be Pfizer vaccines. So what will be available to the health workers will be those vaccines."

"The AstraZeneca vaccine will remain with us ... up until the scientists give us clear indications as to what we need to do," he added.

South Africa plans to vaccinate at least 67 per cent of its population by the end of the year, or around 40 million people.

The country has recorded nearly 1.5 million infections and more than 46,000 deaths from the virus.

'Protection against deaths'

The AstraZeneca study data, which has not yet undergone peer review, "appear to confirm the theoretical observation that mutations in the virus seen in South Africa will allow ongoing transmission of the virus in vaccinated populations", it said.

"Protection against moderate-severe disease, hospitalisation or death could not be assessed in this study as the target population were at low risk."

But the vaccine developers in Britain said informally that the results offered some hope that the shots could prevent deaths from the variant.

"We may not be reducing the total number of cases but there is still protection against deaths, hospitalisations and severe disease," said Sarah Gilbert, who led the development of the vaccine with the Oxford Vaccine Group.

Researchers are currently working to update the vaccine, and "have a version with the South African spike sequence in the works" that they would "very much like" to be ready for the autumn, she added.