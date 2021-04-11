'Son of a...': Donald Trump slams Republican leaders during dinner at Mar-a-Lago Club

Former US President and reality TV star Donald Trump addressed a group of Republicans at dinner and promised to help them win Congress seats in the 2022 elections.

Trump organised a dinner at his favourite and current resident, Mar-a-Lago Club, in Palm Beach, Florida. He hosted donors of the Republican National Committee and promised them revenge and victory in the next elections.

The former President faced a historic loss against newly-elected President, Joe Biden, and lashed out at Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell and former Vice President, Mike Pence.

Since he was put on trial for the second time for impeachment, Trump has openly criticised McConnell. However, this time, he crossed all limits by calling the senator a "son of a b***h", an attendee told Reuters anonymously.

Trump also claimed that since departing the White House, he has spoken to Pence and has made it clear to him that he was still very disappointed in him. This has come after several reports claimed that Trump had scolded Pence for not interfering with the certification of Joe Biden and for not standing up for Trump after the Capitol riots.

Labelling him as the 'Republican kingmaker', Trump talked about the "future of the Republican Party - and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory," as revealed in prepared remarks, seen by Reuters.

Guaranteeing a victory in the 2022 elections, he said, "I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House (of Representatives) and we are going to reclaim the Senate. And then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House."

The speech was appreciated by close aides of Trump. "Saturday’s speech will be welcomed words to the Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump. Palm Beach is the new political power center, and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger," Trump's adviser Jason Miller said.