Revelatory: Mike Pence signs seven-figure two-book deal for memoir

Former US vice president, Mike Pence, is back in the news after completing his term at the White House with Donald Trump, but this time it is not about seven figures and two books.

Pence has signed a two-book deal which is reportedly worth millions of dollars in which he will be penning down his memories from his time at the White House.

With the announcement of this deal, Pence has become the first high-position leader from Trump’s inner circle to publish such a memoir.

The autobiography is currently untitled and is scheduled for release in 2023. The book deal has been finalised with Simon & Schuster, in seven figures of somewhere between $3 million to $4 million.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana governor's office and as vice-president of the United States," Pence said in a statement.

" look forward to working with the outstanding team at Simon & Schuster to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC."

His memoir, which comes after Trump supporters chanted "Hang Mike Pence" during the Capitol riots, is expected to be "revelatory", according to Simon & Schuster’s vice-president, Dana Canedy.

"Vice-President Pence’s life and work, his journey as a Christian, the challenges and triumphs he has faced, and the lessons he has learned, tells an American story of extraordinary public service during a time of unrivaled public interest in our government and politics," Canedy said.

"His revelatory autobiography will be the definitive book on one of the most consequential presidencies in American history."