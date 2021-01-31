Smartphone giant Xiaomi files lawsuit to reverse US blacklisting

Xiaomi has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the former US administration's, led by Donald Trump, blacklisting of the Chinese smartphone maker.

Xiaomi on Sunday said it filed the appeal with a Washington federal court Friday after Trump's administration barred investment in the firm, saying the Beijing-headquartered company was a part of the Chinese military.

In a statement, Xiaomi said it "believes that the decision ... was factually incorrect and has deprived the company of legal due process."

"With a view to protecting the interests of the global users, partners, employees and shareholders of (Xiaomi), the company has pleaded to the courts to declare the decision illegal and that it be reversed," the statement added.

Xiaomi was one of nine firms the Pentagon classified as "Communist Chinese military companies."

Trump's officials made a series of announcements targetting Xiaomi and other Chinese firms including state oil giant CNOOC and short-video app TikTok just six days before he left office. The measure was seen as an attempt to cement Trump's trade war legacy with China after four years of turbulent relations with Beijing.