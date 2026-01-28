Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
'She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her': Trump's first reaction to Ilhan Omar being attacked

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jan 28, 2026, 17:54 IST | Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 17:54 IST
File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump sparked outrage after suggesting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar staged her own attack, following an incident where she was sprayed with an unknown substance during a Minnesota town hall.

 

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar was attacked on Tuesday (Jan 27) during a town hall meeting. The attacker sprayed an unknown substance on her, as shown in the circulated videos. In his first reaction to this, US President Donald Trump said that, as much as he knew her, she must have had herself sprayed.

Rachel Scott, a Senior Political Correspondent of ABC News, wrote on X, “Just spoke to Pres. Trump. I asked him if he had seen the video of Rep. Omar being attacked and sprayed by a substance."

Trump responded, “No. I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

"I asked again if he had seen the video," she added. Trump said, “I haven't seen it. No, no. I hope I don't have to bother.”

What happened in the town hall

Just a few minutes into Omar's speech, a man in the audience got up and began to shout. He started spraying her with the liquid. People at the meeting said the liquid had an acidic smell.

People present there started requesting Omar to end the meeting for her security. HSe replied, “Ten minutes, I beg you … please don’t let them have the show." After the attacker was escorted out, the congresswoman said, “Here is the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand, is that we are Minnesota strong."

“I learned at a young age that you don’t give in to threats,” she added.

About the Author

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

