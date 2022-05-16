Shanghai to resume normal life as tough COVID-19 lockdown set to end on June 1

The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai led to widespread panic in China and although the lockdown was able to decrease the cases, reports of food shortages and less than satisfactory living conditions continued to plague the citizens. However, it seems that normal life is set to return to Shanghai once more as the authorities plan to end the lockdown measures from June 1. It will mark the end of a tough six-week period which had a severe impact on both social and economic fronts.

Shanghai deputy mayor Zong Ming said on Monday that the city’s reopening will be carried out in phases and the restrictions on movement of the citizens will be removed after May 21.

Also read | Buffalo shooting: 'Racist' shooter specifically targeted Black neighbourhood

“From June 1 to mid- and late June, as long as risks of a rebound in infections are controlled, we will fully implement epidemic prevention and control, normalise management and fully restore normal production and life in the city,” she said according to a report by Reuters.

The authorities also said that the first phase will be starting with reopening reopen supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies from Monday. China’s railway operator will also increase the number of trains arriving and departing the city and the same will be done with domestic flights.

Also read | In pics-WION Global Summit 2022: 'Mission Peace' begins

After the relaxation of movement restrictions, bus and rail travel will start in Shanghai.

While Shanghai looks to bounce back from the troubles of the lockdown, Beijing continues to report cases and it remains to be seen whether a similar lockdown strategy is used in the Chinese capital.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -