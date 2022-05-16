Buffalo mass shooting: 'Racist' shooter specifically targeted African American neighbourhood

Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old ''racist'' shooter who killed 10 people grocery store in Buffalo, specifically targeted a neighbourhood where predominantly African American people live.

Joseph Gramaglia, the police commissioner for the US city in western New York said that Genrdon drove more than 200 miles (322 kilometres) from his hometown of Conklin to carry out the attack which shows that it was preplanned.

He was wielding an AR-15 assault rifle and wearing a heavy body armor during the attack on the Tops Friendly Market which he livestreamed on Twitch.

According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Genrdon did a "reconnaissance" on the surrounding area and arrived a day in advance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has classified the mass shooting incident as a ''hate crime''.

Calling Genrdon "pure evil", Gramaglia said that he has been arraigned on a single count of first-degree murder and held without bail.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims of the Buffalo shooting, US President Joe Biden said he is receiving regular updates on the incident.

" As they do, we must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America. Hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never ever waver," he said.

Genrdon was referred to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after he made threats at his high school but was released later.

Authorities said that before carrying the ''violent extremist'' attack, Genrdon had also been accused of publicising a racist manifesto on the internet.

