New York supermarket shooter: Suspect livestreamed killing, who is Payton Gendron?

After an 18-year-old shooter killed ten people at a New York grocery store in Buffalo, the FBI said it was investigating the case as a "hate crime".

FBI informed it was a "racially motivated violent extremism". The gunman was arrested after the incident.

Also Read: Heavily armed 18-year-old man shoots 10 people

The shooter killed three people outside the supermarket in the parking lot and then entered the shopping area as he continued firing.

Who is Payton Gendron?

The accussed Payton Gendron was charged with murder as he pleaded not guilty. Gendron reportedly drove to Buffalo which was hours away from his house in Conklin near the Pennsylvania border to specifically target the store.

Watch: Gunman open fires in Buffalo

He was surrounded by security officials after the shooting and he reportedly held a gun to his neck but he surrendered later.

New York governor said the "white supremacist engaged in an act of terrorism" while calling it a "military-style execution targeting people".

Gendron used an assault weapon and reportedly live-streamed the killing. The accussed is being held without bail and will appear in court next week. He shot the security guard who was an ex-cop. He had reportedly posted a long manifesto before going on a shooting rampage.

Twitch clarifies:

Gendron had reportedly broadcast the shooting on the social media platform Twitch which is owned by Amazon.

The company said the Gendron has been indefinitely suspended from the platform. Twitch removed the Livestream less than two minutes after the violence started, it said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE