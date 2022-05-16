WION Global Summit 2022: 'Mission Peace' begins

Sudhir Chaudhary

Sudhir Chaudhary, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, addressed the guests with first expressing his condolences to the UAE people and royal family on the tragic passing of the former President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nayhan.

He spoke about the journey of WION and WION summit.

He further said that in these four years from 2019-2022, people around the world have fought three different wars, first being Terror (Pulwama attack in 2019 and them not including Pakistan speakers in summit), second being Virus (2020 beginning of Wuhan virus) and third to military violence (Russia-Ukraine crisis) and these can be tackled if we fought against them being ‘One unit.’



(Photograph:WION)