WION Global Summit 2022: 'Mission Peace' begins

WION (World Is One News) is hosting the fifth edition of its global annual summit 'Mission Peace' in Dubai on May 16.
Here is the event in pictures:
The fifth edition of WION's flagship summit will have four panels with 23 speakers from 16 countries. The host of leaders, diplomats, ministers, and policymakers will assemble in Dubai for an extensive debate and discussion on global issues that matter to all of us.
(Photograph:WION)
Sudhir Chaudhary, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, addressed the guests with first expressing his condolences to the UAE people and royal family on the tragic passing of the former President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nayhan.
He spoke about the journey of WION and WION summit.
He further said that in these four years from 2019-2022, people around the world have fought three different wars, first being Terror (Pulwama attack in 2019 and them not including Pakistan speakers in summit), second being Virus (2020 beginning of Wuhan virus) and third to military violence (Russia-Ukraine crisis) and these can be tackled if we fought against them being ‘One unit.’
(Photograph:WION)
Live from New York, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, and former president of Maldives addressed the gathering with first congratulating WION for hosting its global summit 2022, mission peace, mentioning it as a significant platform for interactive and discussion while world facing world faces many problems and demand for an urge attention.
Problems such as covid 19 variants, military aggression in Ukraine, global security while compounding global issues of peace, humanitarian issues, long standing peace and security issues remain unresolved, conflicts raged on in Palestine, Libya, Mali Afghanistan, thousands of lives lost, nuclear weapons continue to spit threat to existential human civilization.
He further said Climate change is not an abstract threat looming in the distance but is lived reality of many around the globe including famibe issues.
Yet, he remains hopeful of the tools at their disposal, tools including diplomacy multilaterals and resilience of the human spirit.
(Photograph:WION)
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former president of Iran joining in from Tehran during the summit said that peace is a symbol od the developing world while discussing the destructive impacts of conflicts, nobody benefits from war. The problems of society become more complicated as result of the war.
Ahmadinejad, made a direct reference to the UNSC’s unbalanced execution stating, “With veto power at the UN Security Council, the world's main arms producers and exporters have assumed responsibility for ensuring global security."
(Photograph:WION)
Session One: Waving the flags on armed conflicts
Panelists:
Jane Holl Lute, Former Deputy Secretary Department of Homeland Security, United States
Yasuhide Nakayama, Former State Minister of Defence, Japan
Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee, Estonia
Shahmahmood Miakhel, Former Deputy Minister of Interior, Afghanistan
(Photograph:WION)
The Indian ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir addressed the gathering with expressing condolence to tragic passing of the former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nayhan.
He said that importance of peace has never been what it is today. The reason behind this is the challenges we face today. He further said that UAE is the best venue to hold such discussions.
UAE, has set an example, over the years for its peace initiatives that took place, like Abraham Accord signing with Israel making a landmark decision intended to start different era of “peace.”
UAE has adopted a proactive way to deal with peace. So is with India, a big advocate of peace, a land of Gandhi.
(Photograph:WION)
Session Two: The emerging threat from bioweapons
Panelists:
Vladzimir Astapenka, Former minister, Belarus
Mitsuaki Kojima, Former envoy, Japan
Fawzia Koofi, Peace Negotiator, from Afghanistan couldn’t attend the summit physically or virtually due to an emergency.
(Photograph:WION)