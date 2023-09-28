Twin shootings in Rotterdam kill two, gunman arrested, say Netherlands authorities

Police have said that twin shootings in Rotterdam on Thursday (Sep 28) killed at least two people and a teenager has been left fighting for her life. The authorities noted that a gunman opened fire in a flat and then at a medical centre in the Dutch city.

The attacker first opened fire at a house. After that, he set the building on fire. A spokesperson for the Rotterdam Police said the suspect then headed to the local hospital.

A 32-year-old resident, dressed in combat gear, has been arrested at the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam in connection to both incidents. Police officials said the suspect was a student at Erasmus University Medical Centre, where the shooting took place and the motive for the shooting was not clear yet.



A 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old teacher at Erasmus University were reported killed at two locations, said officials.

Local police chief Fred Westerbeke said that the 14-year-old daughter of the woman was also shot and is seriously injured.

The medical centre earlier posted an update on social media platform X that "due to various incidents, we currently ask you not to come to Erasmus MC".

The city police said in a statement on X: "The two shooting incidents in Rotterdam have resulted in fatalities. We will first inform family and relatives and will explain more later."

The authorities said that elite police units had burst into the hospital in the Dutch city searching for the suspect, who was armed with a handgun.

Citing police, the local news agency ANP revealed the age of the suspect and noted that the motive for the attack is unknown.

(With inputs from agencies)

