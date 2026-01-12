US President Donald Trump’s motorcade took an unusual route to the airport when he was reaching the airport in Florida on Sunday (Jan 11) due to a “suspicious object”, the White House said. The object was discovered by the Secret Service during security checks ahead of Trump’s arrival at Palm Beach International Airport. The White House did not know what was found by officials. A further investigation has been launched, while the US President’s motorcade was rerouted.

“During advance sweeps of PBI Airport, a suspicious object was discovered by USSS,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Sunday. “A further investigation was warranted and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump was asked about the package. “I know nothing about it,” he responded.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the drive from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida’s Palm Beach to the airport is roughly about 10 minutes, Trump’s motorcade, which left around 6:20 pm, took a circular route around the city to reach there.

A blockade was created by the police officers on motorcycles on the route. At one point during the drive, the vans that were part of the motorcade almost crashed into each other as they were instructed to “keep it tight”. The Air Force One aircraft was parked on the opposite side of the airport, where it is usually located, and the lights outside the plane were switched off.