Seattle police officer runs bicycle over protestor's head; caught on tape

After the unjust ruling of Breonna Taylor's — a Black medical worker — shooting, locals took to streets to protest against the ruling of one out of three policemen for "wanton endangerment" for firing into a neighbour's apartment in Louisville.

Protests broke out in all parts of the US. While the Americans were protesting against the police bruatlity, a police officer is Seattle ran his bicycle over a protetsor's head who was lying on the street.

The unidentified policeman was on a bicycle in the streets of Seattle trying to push back the protestors in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

The incident of this brutality was caught on tape by a local and was posted on Twitter.

Holy shit. This Seattle Police officer just intentionally ran over a peaceful protester's neck with his BIKE. The @SeattlePD is out of control. pic.twitter.com/wsu6hOAvkL — ☂️ Joey Wieser ☂️ (@itsjosephryan) September 24, 2020

The man was seen lying on the road in a white garment which made him clearly visible to the police officer. However, the officer kept cycling and ran over the protestor's neck area.

"SPD activated the Force Investigation Team (FIT) to document and investigate the use of force – as required by policy — and alerted the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), which also responded to the scene," the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

As per the statement "the officer has been placed on administrative leave" and an investigation is being conducted by the King County Sheriff’s Office for potential criminal charges.

The police department also claimed that the protestors have caused property and human damage, and urged people to conduct non-violent protests.

On Thursday, two police officers were shot during protests in Louisville.