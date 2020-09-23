Kentucky grand jury indicts at least one of three officers in Breonna Taylor case

A grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday voted to indict at least one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, a judge said.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell read the grand jury's decision in open court.

Police shot Taylor, 26, in front of her boyfriend after they forced their way into her apartment with a so-called "no knock" warrant.

Taylor's death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was due to hold a news conference to announce about the grand jury's decision Detective Brett Hankison, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove.

Ahead of the announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 72-hour curfew for the city beginning at 9 p.m., with exceptions for those going to work or to seek medical treatment.