Search resumes for missing bodies of two Kennedy family members

Searchers and family members are going to resume the recovery mission on Monday for two missing family members of the Kennedy political family who went missing while canoeing.

According to US authorities, the grand-niece of the late president, Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, and her eight-year-old son Gideon were last seen on Thursday in the South River in Maryland, near the vast Chesapeake Bay, near Washington DC.

The Coast Guard, police and firefighters immediately launched a search but did not find them even after several hours.

''The chances they have survived are impossibly small,'' Maeve's husband, David McKean, wrote on Facebook on Saturday. ''It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away.''

The victims' mother and grandmother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, added in a press release that the searches launched by the authorities were no longer a rescue effort but a recovery operation.

The 68-year-old, is a former Maryland lieutenant governor, and the daughter of Robert F Kennedy, the onetime US attorney general in his brother's administration.

The Kennedy family has suffered untimely deaths since the ex-US president was slain.

Former US President Kennedy himself was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. While John F Kennedy Jr died when the small plane he was piloting crashed off the Massachusetts coast in 1999.