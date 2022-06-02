Saudi Arabia planning to build world’s largest buildings

According to reports, Saudi Arabia is planning to build the world's largest buildings as part of its $500 billion mega development plan.

The Saudi authorities reportedly plan to build two 500 meters tall skyscrapers as part of the NEOM project. The skyscrapers will reportedly stretch from the Red Sea coast inland towards the desert. The NEOM project is said to be the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman which was unveiled five years ago.

The buildings would reportedly host retail, office and residential space and said to be "revolutionary”. Designers are still working on the project.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is currently the world's tallest man-made structure at 828-metre. Saudi Arabia has been constructing the Jeddah Tower which may surpass Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

The construction of the Jeddah Tower began in 2013. It will reportedly have 167 floors and will be over 1000 meters tall. The Abraj al-Bait clock tower hotel in Mecca is reportedly the world's fourth largest building at 601 meters.

