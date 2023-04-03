Russia’s Kamchatka east coast struck by 6.6 magnitude earthquake, no damages reported

Russia’s east coast of Kamchatka was struck by a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremors were recorded around 3 pm (local time) and struck at a depth of 100km (62.13 miles), EMSC said. No casualties or destruction of property has been reported so far. Also, no tsunami warning has been issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.

"Operational groups of rescuers and firefighters are inspecting buildings," the emergency ministry said, according to Reuters news agency.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties and destruction."

The Russian Academy of Sciences geophysical service said the earthquake hit near Avacha Bay in the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, reported Sputnik News.

Initially, the officials estimated the earthquake’s magnitude to be 5.7, however, it was later revised to 6.9.

Several videos shared on social media purportedly showed fans and window panes even as people run for cover.

Fuerte sismo magnitud 6.5 (6.7 preliminar) sacude la costa este de la Península de #Kamchatka, #Rusia. El epicentro a 30 km al sur de Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a una profundidad de 105 km, según USGS. pic.twitter.com/eOMmdr5yIc — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕠 𝔽𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕤 ♚ (@FriasAlejandro_) April 3, 2023 ×

Notably, this was the second earthquake in the Kamchatka region within a month.

On March 8, a 6.1 magnitude of seismic activity was reported from Kamchatka Peninsula’s southern coast, which caused two subsequent aftershocks within three hours.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, about 6,800 kilometres east of Moscow, sits on the Ring of Fire zone on the Pacific Ocean— known to be seismically active zone, and hence earthquakes are prone in the region.

The peninsula is located in the Russian Far East and is 1,250-kilometre-long. The region is known to have the highest density of active volcanoes, with 19 active volcanoes in the region included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

(With inputs from agencies)