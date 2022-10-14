Putin sees 'no need' for talks with Biden amid growing tensions between Russia and US

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, says he sees no need for talks with US President Joe Biden as the tensions between Moscow and Washington increase further.

On Friday (October 14), when asked about any upcoming meeting with the G20 approaching, the Russian president said, "We should ask him if he's ready to hold such talks with me or not. I don't see the need, to be honest."

Also read | Russia begins evacuation of civilians from Kherson in Ukraine

However, as per AFP reports, Putin has not yet confirmed his attendance at the event being hosted by Jakarta.

Putin said, "The question of my trip there has not been finalized. Russia will certainly take part. As for the format, we're still thinking about it."

The US President Joe Biden also reaffirmed the same in a recent interview with CNN where he said that he also has no intention of meeting Putin.

Also read | Russian missiles target more than 40 Ukraine cities, towns

Biden criticised the Russian president for threatening to use nuclear weapons to push his special military operation in Ukraine. He further gave the indication that he may agree to meet for a planned discussion on Griner's release, who is detained in Russia since February this year.

Furthermore, Biden believed that Putin won't deploy a tactical nuclear weapon and labelled the Russian President's threat as "irresponsible."

Newsweek reported Biden as saying, "Look, I have no intention of meeting with him. But, for example, if he came to me at the G20 and said, 'I want to talk about the release of Griner,' I would meet with him."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE