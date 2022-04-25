Russia warns the US against sending more weapons to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Antony Antonov, said on Monday that the delivery of weapons from The West to Ukraine has played a part in making the ongoing conflict worse and asked the US to stop the supply chain in order to prevent the loss of more lives.

Antonov accused the US and other western powers of undermining Russia’s efforts of reaching a peaceful end to the conflict with Ukraine by escalating the war with their weapons.

"What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames," Antonov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel. "I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses."

Russia had sent an official diplomatic note to the US regarding the topic of weapons supply.

"We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the United States of America pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice," Antonov said in the interview.

Earlier, US president Joe Biden announced considerable military aid to Ukraine with heavy ammunition and the new batch Phoenix Ghost tactical drones which are used by the US Air Force.

However, Biden has completely denied the possibility of sending its own or NATO forces to intervene in the current invasion being carried out by Russia in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also had a conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during their visit to Kyiv this week. They assured Ukraine of around $322 million in military funding which takes the total help to around $3.7 billion.

