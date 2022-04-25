Patron - A Ukrainian service dog who 'discovered 150 explosives' in Chernihiv during war

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry took to Twitter on Monday to thank a service dog called Patron who they claimed has discovered over 150 explosive devices during the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The tweet said that the service dog known as Patron has worked closely with the team responsible for finding and defusing explosive devices near the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

“Patron is a service dog in #Chernihiv. He has discovered over 150 explosive devices in #Ukraine since full scale #Russian invasion began. Patron works closely with deminers to make #Ukrainian cities safe again. Thank you so much for your service!”, the tweet from the ministry read.

There a number of videos of Patron posted on the social media under the Instagram handle @patron_dsns and most of them feature him on duty. In a number of videos, Patron can be seen sniffing for the devices while being accompanied by Ukrainian soldiers with metal detectors.

Patron is a two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier whose name is the Ukrainian word for ‘bullet cartridge’.

The dog, who is a member of the Chernihiv branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), has become a hero among people around the world with many pictures of him filling the internet.

Earlier, the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security also shared a video of Patron on duty and said that his story will one day be made into a film. "One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties," they tweeted.

