‘Time for compromise’: Putin says Ukraine war talks ‘on the right track’ after Trump call

Following a long phone conversation with Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the war in Ukraine could be moving in the right direction. Speaking after the two-hour call, Putin claimed Moscow is prepared to start work on a draft agreement for a possible peace deal with Kyiv.

“The call was very informative and helpful,” Russian news agency RIA reported.

Putin said Trump supported direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He also noted that Trump recognised Moscow's willingness to move towards peace, though the next challenge would be deciding how to get there.

“We have agreed with the president of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord, defining a number of positions, such as, for example, the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement,” Putin told reporters in Sochi, near the Black Sea.

He added that if an agreement could be reached, it could lead to a ceasefire. “Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine give reason to believe that we are generally on the right track,” he said.

Putin went on to say that Russia's stance on the conflict remains firm. “I would like to note that, on the whole, Russia’s position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis. We just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace,” he said.

According to TASS, another Russian state media outlet, Putin said that any peace deal would require both sides to find common ground. He stated that Russia and Ukraine would need to agree on “compromises that suit both sides” before a ceasefire could happen.

TASS also reported that Putin favours a “peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis” and is open to working with Kyiv to prepare a peace memorandum.