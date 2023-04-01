Russia-Ukraine war | US to announce $2.6 billion military aid package for Kyiv

The United States may announce a fresh $2.6 billion military aid package for war-torn Ukraine. Quoting three US officials in the know, Reuters reports that the military aid package to help Kyiv in its war against Russian aggression is expected to be announced on Monday and could include air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks. The list of equipment will be finalised over the weekend, and the dollar amount or the specifics of the equipment to be donated could still change, said one of the officials on the condition of anonymity.

As per the official, the final list may include of equipment could include half a dozen types of munitions, including tank munitions.

Additionally, precision aerial munitions, bridging equipment that could be used by Ukraine to target Russian positions, and recovery vehicles to help disabled heavy equipment like tanks could also be included.

Finally, additional rounds for NASAMS air defences that the US and allies have given to Kyiv could be included in the latest batch of US military aid.

According to the report, of the $2.6 billion, $500 million is being sourced from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allow the president to access existing US stocks in a state of emergency. This will be used to purchase munitions to aid Kyiv in pushing a spring offensive against the Russian invasion. Apart from that, $2.1 billion will be taken from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) fund. According to Reuters, this permits the Biden administration to buy weapons from the industry instead of from US stockpiles.

