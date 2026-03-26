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Russia’s Putin warns Iran war fallout could mirror Covid shock to global economy

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 23:10 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 23:10 IST
Russia’s Putin warns Iran war fallout could mirror Covid shock to global economy

Putin warns Iran war fallout could mirror Covid shock to global economy (File image) Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Vladimir Putin warned the Iran conflict could disrupt global supply chains like COVID-19, urged cautious spending amid oil volatility, while asserting Russia’s economic stability and sovereignty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the economic fallout from the ongoing conflict involving Iran could resemble the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, citing growing strain on global supply chains and industries. Speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs congress in Moscow, Putin said the Middle East conflict is already inflicting “significant damage” on international production and logistics networks.

Also read: NATO warns Iran ‘cannot have nuclear weapons’ as Rutte flags ‘increasingly dangerous’ capabilities

He noted that entire sectors, including hydrocarbons, metals, and fertiliser production, have come under pressure due to the instability. “There are already assessments that compare them to the coronavirus pandemic,” Putin said, recalling how the pandemic slowed economic growth across all regions worldwide.

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Also read: 'Final blow': Pentagon has 4-point plan for Iran if talks fail, claims report

The Russian leader also cautioned against overreliance on rising oil revenues amid volatile global markets. He warned both the government and energy companies not to “squander” windfall profits through excessive spending or inflated budgets.

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“Markets are unstable, and prices could swing in the opposite direction,” he said, urging what he described as “moderate conservatism” in fiscal policy. Despite external pressures and sanctions, Putin maintained that Russia has managed to preserve macroeconomic stability. He stressed that national unity and sovereignty remain critical as global tensions rise.

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“Without sovereignty, it is impossible to protect fundamental interests,” he said, adding that this applies across sectors, including transport, logistics, and financial infrastructure.

Also read: Trump’s approval slides to 41% as disapproval reaches record high: Fox News poll

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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