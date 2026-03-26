/Trump’s approval slides to 41% as disapproval reaches record high: Fox News poll

Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to a new low in a Fox News poll, with signs that support is starting to weaken even within his own party. The survey, conducted from March 20–23 among 1,001 registered voters, found that only 41% approve of Trump’s performance, while 59% disapprove. Notably, 47% of respondents said they strongly disapprove, marking his highest level of intense opposition across both terms in office. This represents a clear decline from a year earlier, when public opinion was nearly split, with 49% approving and 51% disapproving.

A key development in the latest data is a dip in support within Trump’s own party. Republican approval is now at 84%, down from 92% a year ago. The drop appears to be concentrated among non-MAGA Republicans, whose support fell from 70% to 59%. Meanwhile, Trump’s core base remains largely unmoved. Among MAGA-aligned Republicans, approval remains extremely high at 97%, barely changing over the past year. Other polling analysis, including insights from CNN data expert Harry Enten, suggests that this group continues to back Trump almost unanimously.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Outside the Republican base, opposition is overwhelming. Among Democrats, disapproval has reached 95%, while independents show a stark imbalance, with only 25% approving compared to 75% disapproving. This is not the first time Fox News polling has shown Trump trailing historical benchmarks. The network’s polling unit has often placed him behind previous presidents at similar stages in their second terms.

Trump has repeatedly pushed back against such findings, accusing Fox News of bias. In past statements, he has criticized the network’s polling as inaccurate and unfair, even while maintaining praise for some of its on-air personalities. The latest figures come at a politically sensitive moment, as Trump faces growing scrutiny over US military action involving Iran. The conflict has resulted in American casualties and rising fuel costs, adding pressure on voters already concerned about the economy.

Public skepticism appears to be growing. The poll shows 64% disapproval of Trump’s handling of Iran, an increase from earlier in the year. Support for the military campaign is also lagging, with more voters opposing it than backing it.

Many Americans are also doubtful about the long-term impact of the conflict.