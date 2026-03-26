/NATO warns Iran ‘cannot have nuclear weapons’ as Rutte flags ‘increasingly dangerous’ capabilities

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reiterated the alliance’s firm stance that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, warning that Tehran’s military capabilities are becoming “increasingly dangerous.” Speaking during a briefing on Thursday (March 26), Rutte said NATO has long been clear on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “Allies have agreed that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon,” he stressed, highlighting fears that such a capability would pose a serious threat not just to the Middle East but to global security.

Rutte pointed to recent developments, including attempted strikes and expanding missile reach, as evidence that Iran’s capabilities are evolving rapidly. He described these as a “relevant development,” signalling that NATO is closely monitoring Tehran’s military advances. The NATO chief warned that Iran’s expanding arsenal and regional actions are raising alarm across the alliance, especially amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

NATO remains prepared

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Despite the growing threat, Rutte said NATO is ready to defend its members. He highlighted recent interceptions of missiles aimed toward Turkey as proof of the alliance’s defensive preparedness. He added that NATO continues to assess risks posed by Iran’s actions, particularly in key strategic areas such as the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions have been rising.