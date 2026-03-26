Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /NATO warns Iran ‘cannot have nuclear weapons’ as Rutte flags ‘increasingly dangerous’ capabilities

NATO warns Iran ‘cannot have nuclear weapons’ as Rutte flags ‘increasingly dangerous’ capabilities

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 21:46 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 21:46 IST
NATO warns Iran ‘cannot have nuclear weapons’ as Rutte flags ‘increasingly dangerous’ capabilities

NATO chief Mark Rutte Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

NATO chief Mark Rutte warns Iran must not develop nuclear weapons, calling its capabilities increasingly dangerous, while stressing alliance readiness and reiterating that Russia remains the biggest overall security threat.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reiterated the alliance’s firm stance that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, warning that Tehran’s military capabilities are becoming “increasingly dangerous.” Speaking during a briefing on Thursday (March 26), Rutte said NATO has long been clear on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “Allies have agreed that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon,” he stressed, highlighting fears that such a capability would pose a serious threat not just to the Middle East but to global security.

Rutte pointed to recent developments, including attempted strikes and expanding missile reach, as evidence that Iran’s capabilities are evolving rapidly. He described these as a “relevant development,” signalling that NATO is closely monitoring Tehran’s military advances. The NATO chief warned that Iran’s expanding arsenal and regional actions are raising alarm across the alliance, especially amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

NATO remains prepared

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Who is Alireza Tangsiri? Israel claims to have killed IRGC Navy Chief

Despite the growing threat, Rutte said NATO is ready to defend its members. He highlighted recent interceptions of missiles aimed toward Turkey as proof of the alliance’s defensive preparedness. He added that NATO continues to assess risks posed by Iran’s actions, particularly in key strategic areas such as the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions have been rising.

While focusing on Iran, Rutte maintained that Russia remains NATO’s primary security concern. He cited cyberattacks, airspace violations, and sabotage operations as examples of Moscow’s continued aggression. Rutte also noted increasing cooperation between Iran and countries such as China and North Korea, suggesting a broader alignment that NATO is watching closely. He concluded by emphasising the need for higher defence spending and stronger coordination among allies to tackle both immediate and emerging threats.

Trending Stories

Also read: Trump’s approval slides to 41% as disapproval reaches record high: Fox News poll

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics