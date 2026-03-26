/Who is Alireza Tangsiri? Israel claims to have killed IRGC Navy Chief - a key player in ongoing war

As Israel claims it has targeted senior Iranian commander Alireza Tangsiri in a strike in Bandar Abbas, there is still no confirmation from Tehran on whether he has been killed. The uncertainty has only intensified global attention on Tangsiri, one of the most influential figures in Iran’s military establishment and a key player in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Who is Alireza Tangsiri?

Tangsiri serves as the commander of the naval wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite force that operates parallel to Iran’s regular military and answers directly to the country’s top leadership. The IRGC is responsible not just for defence, but also for safeguarding Iran’s ideological and strategic interests.

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Since taking charge of the IRGC Navy in August 2028, Tangsiri has consolidated his position as one of the most powerful military commanders in Iran. His leadership has been marked by a more assertive and confrontational approach, particularly against US and allied naval forces operating in the Gulf. Within Iran, he is viewed as a hardliner who advocates for projecting strength beyond the country’s borders.

Central to Strait of Hormuz tensions

One of Tangsiri’s most critical roles has been overseeing Iran’s strategy in the Strait of Hormuz - a narrow but vital passage that connects the Persian Gulf to global markets. Nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas shipments pass through this route, making it one of the most strategically sensitive locations in the world.

During the ongoing conflict, Tangsiri has been at the forefront of Iran’s warnings and actions related to the Strait. He has repeatedly indicated that Iran could restrict or disrupt traffic through the waterway in response to military pressure from the US and Israel. Israeli officials have accused him of being directly involved in plans to mine or block the Strait, a move that could have severe global economic consequences.

Overseer of advanced naval tactics

Under Tangsiri’s command, the IRGC Navy has focused heavily on asymmetric warfare, a strategy designed to counter more technologically advanced militaries through unconventional means. Instead of relying on large warships, the force emphasises speed, surprise, and precision.

He has overseen the development and testing of drones, cruise missiles, and fast-attack boats capable of operating in swarms. These tactics are specifically designed to challenge larger naval fleets, including US aircraft carriers, by overwhelming them in confined waters like the Strait of Hormuz. His approach reflects Iran’s broader military doctrine of using innovation and geography to offset conventional disadvantages.

Sanctioned and closely watched

Tangsiri has been under international scrutiny for years due to his role in Iran’s military activities. The United States imposed sanctions on him in 2019 and again in 2023, citing his involvement in operations that threaten regional stability and global shipping routes.

These sanctions have effectively restricted his access to international financial systems and signalled Washington’s view of him as a key figure in Iran’s military network. His actions have been closely monitored not just by the US, but also by its allies, given his influence over one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors.

A visible voice in the conflict

Unlike many military commanders who operate behind the scenes, Tangsiri has maintained a visible public presence, especially during the ongoing conflict. He has used X to share updates, warnings, and messaging related to Iran’s naval operations. His posts have often highlighted Iran’s readiness to respond to threats and its capability to disrupt enemy forces in the region. This direct communication strategy has made him not just a military leader but also a prominent voice shaping Iran’s narrative during the conflict.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.