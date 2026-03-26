/PM Modi calls virtual meet with CMs to address West Asia conflict, urges 'Team India' approach

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to convene a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Friday (March 27) to deliberate on the ongoing West Asia conflict. However, chief ministers from poll-bound states are expected to skip the session. The meeting will likely centre on building a coordinated national response and reinforcing a collective ‘Team India’ approach.

Speaking in Parliament, Modi adopted a measured yet firm stance on the crisis, warning that the conflict could lead to lasting global and domestic consequences. He highlighted the risk of a major energy crisis, stating that the fallout may endure and impact economies worldwide if tensions persist. He urged citizens to remain prepared for possible disruptions while assuring that the government is taking proactive steps to cushion the impact on India.

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India’s strategy combines readiness with diplomatic engagement. The Centre has constituted seven empowered groups, similar to those formed during the pandemic, to oversee key sectors such as fuel supply, logistics, fertilisers, and inflation control. At the same time, efforts are underway to diversify energy imports by exploring new sources of crude oil and gas, ensuring steady access to essential commodities.

India has also pushed for dialogue and de-escalation as a pathway to resolving the conflict. On the domestic front, Modi emphasised the importance of a unified effort, urging states to work together to stabilise supply chains and support vulnerable sections of society. He also underlined the need to safeguard farmers and maintain access to essential goods for poor and migrant communities.