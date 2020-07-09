Russia: Regional governor Sergei Frugal arrested on murder charges

The Russian governor of Khabarovsk region has been arrested on Thursday on multiple charges of involvement in murders.

Sergei Frugal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region along the border with China, was arrested in Khabarovsk and was flown to Moscow.

Frugal has been accused of involvement in murders of multiple businessmen in the Kabharovsk and the surrounding areas in the year 2004 and 2005. In addition to him, four of his accomplice have also been arrested, as per the local media reports.

Russian TV stations showed the video of Frugal's arrest, in which several agents got the 50-year-old governor out of his car, searched him and then transferred him into a van and drove away.

Frugal became the Governor of the region in 2018, after serving as a federal lawmaker on behalf of Liberal-Democratic Party for several years. In 2015-2016, he headed the public health committee in the lower house of parliament. Khabarovsk is a region along the border of Russia-China.

If the charges are proved right, Frugal might be jailed for life. Frugal's lawyer and teams has not issued a statement yet.