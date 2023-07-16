Russia, Armenia not fulfilling Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal: Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan said on Saturday (July 15) that Russia and Armenia were not fulfilling the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave ceasefire deal. A statement issued by Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said, "Armenia has not fulfilled many provisions of the statement, and Russia has not ensured the full implementation of the statement within its obligations." The remark comes hours after the European Union (EU) urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from "violence and harsh rhetoric".

Following heavy fighting and a ceasefire brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan in 2020 took over areas that had been controlled by ethnic Armenians in and around the mountain enclave.

The two countries have been discussing a peace deal in which Russia is also pushing to retain a leading role. 'Real progress depends on...': EU Council chief EU Council President Charles Michel, who hosted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks in Brussels, said the real progress would depend on the next steps that would need to be taken soon.

"As a matter of priority, violence and harsh rhetoric should stop in order to provide the proper environment for peace and normalisation talks," Michel said and pointed out that the population on the ground needed reassurances, first and foremost regarding their rights and security.

The talks in Brussels on Saturday were aimed at drawing a line under more than 30 years of hostilities.

Michel also said that he expressed the EU's encouragement for Azerbaijan to talk directly to the Karabakh Armenians to develop confidence between the parties. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Armenia said the proposed peace treaty should provide special rights for them and guarantee their security. Russia ready to organise three-way meeting with Armenia, Azerbaijan Russia said on Saturday that it was ready to organise a three-way meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of the countries' foreign ministers, and this could be followed up with a Moscow summit to sign a peace treaty.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said an important part of this pact should be "reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh" and implementation of earlier agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Reacting to Russia's offer, Azerbaijan said the statement caused disappointment and misunderstanding and contradicted Moscow's declaration of supporting Baku's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE