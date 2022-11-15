Rupert Murdoch to not support Donald Trump in 2024 US presidential run: Report

Billionaire Rupert Murdoch may not support Donald Trump’s presidential run in 2024, according to The Guardian. FOX News, one of the most influential news channels in the United States which is owned by Murdoch, has supported the former President in the past but following the disappointing show by Republicans in the midterms, the support can shift to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, the report stated.

Also read | Ukraine: Fresh Russian attacks cause power cuts in several regions

“We have been clear with Donald. There have been conversations between them during which Rupert made it clear to Donald that we cannot back another run for the White House,” a senior News Corp source told The Guardian when asked about their stance on Trump’s re-election.

FOX News has been quite critical of the Republicans after the election results and blamed Trump for dragging the Republican Party into “one political fiasco after another”. While Republicans will most probably win control of the US House, the Democrats were able to maintain their majority in Senate.

Also read | Rishi Sunak criticises former UK health minister for appearing on reality TV show

Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of Rupert Murdoch, is currently part of the board of directors and the source said that he is also thinking of not backing Trump in 2024. “Lachlan has been keen on Ron for some time. He’s viewed within the organisation as a sanitised version of Donald.”

DeSantis banked on his management of the Florida floods to clinch a commendable victory in the governor’s race. He has not made his presidential bid clear till now, but he was verbally attacked by Trump, and it seems likely that the two politicians will clash in the Republican primaries.