Rishi Sunak criticises former UK health minister for appearing on reality TV show

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he has not seen any of former health minister Matt Hancock’s appearances on the reality TV show “I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!”. Hancock was dismissed from the Conservative Party after he signed with the show and Sunak said that politics should be “noble” and devoid of such behaviour from lawmakers.

“I was disappointed when he went on the show … we’ve spent however long [on] all these challenges that the country faces – not just me. MPs not just from my party, from all parties, are focused on debating and trying to solve [the challenges]. I think that’s what we should be focused on and that’s why I was disappointed he went on the show,” Sunak told reporters at G20 Summit.

However, Sunak also made it clear that Hancock needs to apologise to the public for his discretions during the COVID-19 pandemic and after that, he can hope for any forgiveness.

“I think politics at its best can and should be actually quite noble,” Sunak said. “I think most people who get into politics, from whatever party, do it because they care about public service.

Meanwhile, Sunak criticised Russia for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should have attended the event and faced all the world leaders.

“One man has the power to change all of this,” Sunak told the summit.

“It is notable that Putin didn’t feel able to join us here. Maybe if he had, we could get on with sorting things out. Because the single biggest difference that anyone could make is for Russia to get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war.”