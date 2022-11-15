Ukraine: Fresh Russian attacks cause power cuts in several regions 

Fresh Russian strikes on Tuesday (November 15) caused power outages in several Ukrainian cities. The fresh barrage of Russian strikes have affected power supply in Kharkiv and Lviv. Kharkiv is the second largest city of Ukraine.

Additionally officials in the eastern region of Sumy have reported electricity shutdown as well. In Rivne in the west, officials said Russian strikes targetted energy infrastructure resulting in outages.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 this year. After sustained battlefield gains, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian offensive. Most notable and recent example is Kherson.

On Tuesday, Russian missiles pounded several Ukrainian cities.

The fresh bombardment, which officials said struck residential buildings in Kyiv, trespassed on days of Ukrainian jubilation over the recapture of the Kherson.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the attack following reports that air raid sirens were sounding across all Ukraine's regions, saying at least half of Kyiv's residents were without power.

"According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district," he said adding "several missiles were shot down... by air defence systems.

The deputy head of the president's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the missiles had been fired by Russian forces.

He distributed footage of the apparent scene of the attacks, showing a blaze at a Soviet-era, five-storey residential building.

"The danger has not passed. Stay in shelters," he added in the statement online

