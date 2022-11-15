Russian FM terms Ukraine's conditions to restart peace negotiations 'unrealistic'

Amid pressure from all quarters to end the conflict with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at the G20 summit on Tuesday said Kyiv's conditions for restarting talks with Moscow were 'unrealistic'.

"All problems are with the Ukrainian side, which is categorically refusing negotiations and putting forward conditions that are obviously unrealistic," said Lavrov.

"We want to see concrete evidence that the West is seriously interested in disciplining Zelensky and explaining to him that this cannot continue, that this is not in the interests of the Ukrainian people," added Lavrov.

As reported by WION, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has put forth a list of conditions as a precursor for negotiations with Russia. One of the most prominent demands by Zelensky is that Kyiv cannot hold negotiations as long as Putin remains in power.

Other conditions include Ukraine regaining control over its territories and Moscow compensating Kyiv for the invasion whilst bringing perpetrators of war crimes to justice.

Earlier, Zelensky, speaking at the summit said that there will be no "Minsk 3" deal to end the fighting in Ukraine.

"We will not allow Russia to wait, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilisation. There will be no Minsk 3, which Russia will violate immediately after the agreement," he said.

According to The Washinton Post report, the US has been "privately encouraging" Ukrainian leaders to show they are willing to deal with Moscow and end their stand against holding peace negotiations until Putin is removed from office.

However, the tussle at the global summit suggests that both parties are far from sitting across a table and hammering out a peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies)

