Zelensky urges G20 leaders to 'push for peace' even as Kremlin says Kyiv is not interested in negotiations

A war of words ensued between Russia and Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the G20 Summit that there will be no "Minsk 3" deal to end the fighting in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statement is a clear indication that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Speaking via video link, Zelensky ruled out a third "Minsk agreement", a reference to two failed ceasefire deals between Kyiv and Moscow over the status of the eastern Donbas region.

"We will not allow Russia to wait, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilisation. There will be no Minsk 3, which Russia will violate immediately after the agreement," Zelensky said.

Peskov was then questioned whether the statement confirms that Kyiv is unwilling to negotiate with Russia, to which he told state-run RIA Novosti news agency: "Absolutely."

Zelensky in his address, urged world leaders to back a plan to end the war, saying now was the time to push for peace after Russia's defeat in the southern city of Kherson. "I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said.

He said that now that Ukraine is making advances, there would be more fighting until they reclaim control of all of its occupied territory.

Zelensky made it clear that Kyiv would not compromise its sovereignty, territory or independence and called on Russia to withdraw its forces and reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity. He also called for all Ukrainian prisoners to be released.

"Please choose your path for leadership - and together we will surely implement the peace formula," he said.

He also lauded China for criticising threats to use nuclear weapons, following Xi Jinping's meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"Nuclear weapons should not be used and nuclear wars should not be fought...," Xi told Biden according to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two leaders "underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

Both countries have stayed away from the negotiation table ever since the war began in February. Early attempts to broker a ceasefire in Istanbul had also broken down.

The first Minsk agreements - signed in 2014 and 2015 - were brokered by Germany and France in eastern Ukraine amid a war between Russian-backed separatists and Kyiv. Both sides have accused each other of violating the deal.

(With inputs from agencies)